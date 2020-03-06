– Claire Wineland, activist and author, was born in 1997 in Austin, Texas.

"So I'm dying," Claire said as she looked directly at the camera in a video, "faster than everyone else."

In the video, she is sitting in her room in San Diego, having a cup of tea and laughing.

"Claire had something real about her," said Melissa Yeager, her mother.

Claire was diagnosed at birth with cystic fibrosis.

"It causes a mucus overload in all my organs and they almost shut down over time," he said in the video.

But Claire never let her chronic illness take over her.

She strictly followed the advice of her doctors, took full advantage of part-time life in hospitals and found the strength to talk with the public around the world about living a full life with a terminal illness.

"I hope we spend 21," he said in a speech. "I just want to go dancing once, that's all! I don't ask for much in life."

But when he delivered that speech, Claire had already approached death.

At the age of 13, her lungs failed and placed her in a medically induced coma, but she survived against all odds.

"It was immediately driven to help others, make a difference," said Yeager. "She said:" We are starting a foundation. ""

Claire wanted her foundation to ease the financial burdens of families with children living with cystic fibrosis.

"Claire’s Place Foundation intervenes to cover your bills while they are in the hospital," said Yeager. "We pay your mortgage or rent or pay your car or your insurance bills so you can get rid of that financial stress and focus on your child, which is the most important thing."

Karen Alkurd's 19-year-old daughter, Mariam, has been living life with cystic fibrosis, and Claire's foundation has helped cover the cost of her trip outside the medically related state.

"Claire’s Place was able to help us pay the rent," Alkurd said.

But Claire's reach goes far beyond the financial support that her foundation is about to offer. Her joy for life has been a constant motivation, not only for her mother, but also for the children at Miller's Children's and Women's Hospital in Long Beach, where Claire's spirit thrived from 4 years to her last breath in 2018 at 21 years old.

"Being here today has been full of excitement," said Yeager. "There are many wonderful and devastating memories."

Although her daughter is gone, Yeager keeps her son's spirit alive by building Claire’s Place playrooms in hospitals across the country, including a teen room at Miller’s.

"And that to me is that she lives in this world," said Yeager. "And it is an honor for me to come to this for her and convey this message. Now it has also become my passion."