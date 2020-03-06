Snowboarder Brock Crouch observes the Olympic Games after the avalanche

VAIL – A recurring dream often woke snowboarder Brock Crouch: buried alive and unable to move.

He couldn't shake that nightmare for almost two months.

Moreover, certain sounds, such as that of someone who is breaking his back, caused memories of that day almost two years ago, when he was caught in an avalanche near Whistler, British Columbia.

Dragged by the snow, Crouch heard his back break as he fell about 1,500 feet through a rocky ramp.

For five minutes, he remained buried under the snow until his friends unearthed him.

On his left shoulder, Crouch now has a mountain range tattoo that almost takes his life. Along with this, a new recurring dream: form the slopestyle squad of the USA. UU. For the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Can you imagine going from being buried for almost 5 minutes to being on the podium at the Olympic Games?" said the 20-year-old from southern California. "That accident changed my perspective of a lifetime, of living my daily life."

On April 22, 2018, Crouch and some friends took a helicopter trip to the interior of the country to film. Being April, they knew that the snow could be a bit unstable and they were aware of the dangers of the avalanche. They explored the line they intended to cross and had an exit plan in the event of a landslide. Crouch also carried an avalanche air bag, along with a location beacon.

"But it is with Mother Nature that you are dealing with," Crouch warned. "The mountain can change at any time."

Did.

Standing on a ledge, Crouch was about to begin when there was a loud crack.

"The next thing I know is that I am in this great white snowball," Crouch said.

He pulled and pulled a rope to inflate his bag of avalanche.

The bag was never deployed.

Crouch heard the sound of his back breaking as he fell uncontrollably toward the mountain. When he finally stopped, he was buried under about 6 feet of snow.

There was no panic. Instead, a sense of calm seized him as he tried to remove the snow from his face. But it was as thick as concrete.

Then he closed his eyes.

"I remember thinking," This could be, "he recalled." It will be a gift from God if I can get out of it. "

His teammates acted fast. One of them ran on "almost straight rock," Crouch said, to catch up. The others turned the slide as fast as they could.

At the sound of the avalanche, the helicopter pilot was in the air to catch up. He could point out Crouch's neighborhood before disappearing under the snow.

Five minutes later, an unconscious Crouch was unearthed by his friends. A few moments after that, I was alert.

"I remember shouting very loudly," I broke my back, "Crouch said.

He was taken to Whistler and transported by ambulance to Vancouver. While they were going down, he tried to get emergency personnel to stop at a convenience store.

"I asked if we could buy a lottery ticket," Crouch said. "It would have been a good day to buy one, because it was my lucky day."

His injuries: three fractured vertebrae, torn pancreas, five broken teeth, a black eye (for hitting a rock or a knee, not sure) and a severe concussion.

The good news: surgery would not be needed to repair your back. There was no nerve damage, either, for the snowboarder who has been riding everything he can since he was 3 years old, when he was not surfing or skating, and is sponsored by the likes of Burton and Red Bull boards.

One of the first to communicate with him shortly after his accident was the late Jake Burton Carpenter, who founded the Burton snowboard company that helped launch an entire industry. Carpenter died in November after a relapse with testicular cancer.

"He asked for all the crew members who helped rescue me," Crouch said. “Then he called them all individually and thanked everyone for their hard work. He sent them all the champagne bottles. How cool is that? "

After a week at a hospital in Vancouver, Crouch returned to southern California.

Then the emotional recovery.

He dealt with posttraumatic stress disorder after the avalanche. He had "twisted dreams,quot; of being buried, he explained. He was dating a girl at that time that brought back the pain and brought back such intense memories that he released: "You have to stop that." Living near a small airport, the sound of a helicopter affected him.

To help him overcome PTSD, Crouch attended classes that his friend's mother taught him. The sessions helped to alleviate the vivid nightmares.

"It made me feel much more comfortable," Crouch said. "It's definitely crazy, how your brain can be like that."

Six months later, Crouch was back in the snow. He went to Switzerland with the US team. UU. For a training camp. On the third day, I was already jumping.

The terrible experience of the avalanche led him to take a look at his lifestyle. He promised to take his snowboard more seriously.

"I thought,‘ Well, it's time to buckle up and get serious and try to come back, "he said.

He has taken a big step forward in the competition this season by placing fourth in the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Crouch also finished second behind good friend Red Gerard in the slopestyle competition at a Winter Dew Tour stop.

And although he did not reach the final round at the Burton U.S. Open last weekend at Vail, his exuberance was shown when he greeted Gerard, who finished third, and the other finalists.

"We are not really competitors but best friends," said Gerard, who won the slopestyle Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "I am happy he is still here."

Stop on Crouch's future agenda: Return to that mountain location for another attempt.

"It would be a very special moment," Crouch said, "moving away from that."

