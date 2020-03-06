SNC-Lavalin is the Ottawa talk again, if in a very different context

SNC-Lavalin, ACS and Ellis-Don are also among the members of a different public-private partnership that builds an extensive light rail line in Toronto. That project last month announced a great delay in the opening.

Ottawa, said Professor Siemiatycki, is also demonstrating another drawback of many public-private agreements: the secret. The confidentiality clauses in the contracts meant that, since the opening was repeatedly delayed, the consortium of contractors remained largely silent. More recently, your maintenance company has offered some public comments, but it is hardly a model of transparency. The municipal transit service has stayed to speak.

"One of the concerns has been that these contracts can be used as a shield against public disclosure and public information about the projects, and that can really shake the legitimacy of these large infrastructure projects," he said.

I must point out that, in my experience, the train is quiet, smooth and fast. But because I move to a home office, I am an irregular user and, therefore, I am isolated from their problems.

What can other cities in Canada and other places learn from Ottawa's frustration trains?

"Well, public-private partnerships are not a silver bullet," said Professor Siemiatycki. “Canada has been recognized as a world leader in public-private partnerships and has become a place that other jurisdictions turn to. Now that this is emerging, what lessons will others take from it?