SNC-Lavalin is the Ottawa talk again, if in a very different context

While Ottawa may be the national capital, what happens in Parliament Hill is not what makes most people here worry these days. Instead, it is the new light rail system in the city.
In what is formally known as the Line of the Confederation of the Train O, the series of problems that have affected the service since its opening in September have led many to call it the "Train Oh, Oh,quot;. The problem began with the opening date itself. Originally, trains were scheduled to roll in 2017.
But almost from the day of the inauguration, a series of problems appeared. Somehow, passengers who kept the doors open, a practice not approved but common in almost all transit systems, paralyzed the trains. Parts of the trains, including a door, fell off, which caused other interruptions. The system used by trains, manufactured by the French company Alstom, to extract electricity from overhead cables sometimes creates terribly strong and bright electric arcs before shutting down. Long sections of that wiring have also collapsed. The train control system and computer failures have stopped traffic. The steel wheels in the cars developed flat points, which forced their withdrawal from service. The switches froze when winter came.
The result of all this is that only 13 trains are in service most of the time, instead of the 15 promised. Some days it is much worse. Last week only six trains were running during a peak hour period; Some peak hours have not had service.
Five months later, problems and disruption seem to keep coming.
In addition to dealing with uncertainty, passengers have become trapped on overcrowded platforms. A fleet of buses has been put on hold, and buses have withdrawn from other routes to rescue railroad users while they are stranded.
Construction delays and taxiing problems, if perhaps shorter, are common to large transit projects. But the situation in Ottawa can provide a lesson for cities on how not to build them.
During the opening delays and the seemingly damn operation of the new line, local politicians, increasingly frustrated, often find themselves in the dark about what was happening. And that, an expert told me, is directly related to a decision taken in 2012 to create the Canadian $ 2 billion project through something called public-private partnership, which public servants and bankers generally call 3P or P3 .
Historically, the city would have raised money to build the system and then hired companies to design and build it. What arose would be maintained by the city.
But the design, construction and construction and construction financing of the Ottawa system were handed over to a specially created company owned by ACS Infrastructure, a Spanish engineering company; Ellis-Don, a construction company based in Mississauga, Ontario; and SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal-based engineering company that was the Ottawa conversation for other reasons this time last year. Those three companies also received a second contract from the city to maintain the system for the next 30 years.
Matti Siemiatycki, director of the University of Toronto School of Cities who has long studied the 3Ps, told me that the Ottawa disorder was being followed widely.
"It really begins to raise questions about whether public-private partnerships are a model that will persist, to continue delivering these great projects," he said.
Projects built through this system, Professor Siemiatycki told me, generally cost more. But the theory is that if private sector companies effectively "own,quot; projects, they will be motivated to build them on time and within budget and ensure that they function properly.
The process has been used throughout Ontario and other provinces, particularly in British Columbia, to build hospitals, courts and schools, and the federal government under Stephen Harper established a public-private partnership fund. For the most part, said Professor Siemiatycki, in general it worked well.
But Professor Siemiatycki also said that the failure of private sellers to quickly resolve problems in Ottawa is disconcerting, particularly since the city has refused to pay the consortium millions of dollars in monthly maintenance fees and that the city is trying Billing the consortium for the cost of things like parallel bus service: factors that, according to the theory, should drive rapid action.
SNC-Lavalin, ACS and Ellis-Don are also among the members of a different public-private partnership that builds an extensive light rail line in Toronto. That project last month announced a great delay in the opening.
Ottawa, said Professor Siemiatycki, is also demonstrating another drawback of many public-private agreements: the secret. The confidentiality clauses in the contracts meant that, since the opening was repeatedly delayed, the consortium of contractors remained largely silent. More recently, your maintenance company has offered some public comments, but it is hardly a model of transparency. The municipal transit service has stayed to speak.
"One of the concerns has been that these contracts can be used as a shield against public disclosure and public information about the projects, and that can really shake the legitimacy of these large infrastructure projects," he said.
I must point out that, in my experience, the train is quiet, smooth and fast. But because I move to a home office, I am an irregular user and, therefore, I am isolated from their problems.
What can other cities in Canada and other places learn from Ottawa's frustration trains?
"Well, public-private partnerships are not a silver bullet," said Professor Siemiatycki. “Canada has been recognized as a world leader in public-private partnerships and has become a place that other jurisdictions turn to. Now that this is emerging, what lessons will others take from it?
