Slow negotiations as St. Paul's teachers approach the strike date – Up News Info

– It seems that the St. Paul Teachers Federation and the St. Paul Public Schools are not making much progress in the negotiations.

Teachers will leave work if an agreement cannot be reached before Tuesday.

The teachers union says that one of its top priorities is to get mental health teams in all schools. Teachers also ask for more multilingual and special needs staff.

Negotiations are ongoing, but teachers like Erica Schatzlein say they are frustrated by the lack of progress.

"The most important thing for educators is to be able to show up every day and feel that they are doing a good job, and we feel that we are doing a good job when we feel that the needs of our children are met." That's the most important thing every day, ”said Schatzlein.

St. Paul's teachers vote to attack

Parents like Katie Schroeder say they expect the best result.

"I know that all of my children's teachers care a lot about my children and the students at my school, so I am sure that what they are doing is the right thing for my children and my schools," Schroeder said.

Superintendent Joe Gothard says there was some limited progress on Friday.

“I remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure that our students are in class on Tuesday. Mediation is scheduled for today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, "Gothard said." My team and I want nothing more than to reach a contractual agreement that is fair to SPFE members, fair to other SPPS union contracts and responsible before the taxpayers of St. Paul. Our students and families expect no less. ”

The union authorized the strike at the end of February. The last time the teachers of San Pablo went on strike was in 1946.