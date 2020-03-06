Six Nations Nations: Scotland vs France postponed after a Scottish player test positive for coronavirus | Rugby Union News

Seven other members of the Scotland squad also isolate themselves; Scotland's male game against France will continue as planned





The Six Women's Nations game on Saturday between Scotland and France was postponed after a Scottish player contracted coronavirus

Scotland's Six Nations Nations game against France was postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland returned from northern Italy on February 23 after its Six Nations party was postponed after an outbreak in the region.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed that a member of the squad has been admitted to a health care facility after testing positive for the virus, but it is "fine."

"This decision has been made together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations," said a statement by Scottish Rugby.

"The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and fully supports this decision. The Scottish Government has also been informed."

Seven other members of the women's squad, including management, also isolate themselves from the medical council.

Scottish Rugby Medical Director Dr. James Robson said: "We are glad that our player is well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and followed.

"We are working with the Scottish government to continue observing and following the advice of the NHS."

