Sing Sing Sing with Benny Goodman – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Today's blog is about the era of the big bands of the 1930s.

"Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)" is a song from the early years of the big bands. It was written by Louis Prima and released in 1936.

Benny Goodman and his orchestra recorded the song in Hollywood on July 6, 1937 and this version is frequently heard on SIRIUS XM 73 "40s Junction,quot;.

He was later included in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1982. And the musician who plays the drums in this recording is none other than Gene Krupa. Harry James is also in the trumpet!

Today's version is that of 8 minutes and 43 seconds and was on the Brunswick Record label.

If my data is correct, Goodman and his band were heard performing this song on NBC Radio Networks during the time it was released.

Get up and dance!