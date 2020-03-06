Simone Biles talks about the 2020 Olympics and beauty standards

Olympic gold medalist Simone BilesThe biggest critic is Simone Biles.

The 22-year-old gymnast, the most decorated in the world, spoke with E! News about competing in the next 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, while promoting the #NoCompetition campaign of the Japanese cosmetics brand SK-II before the International Women's Day this Sunday.

"It feels pretty crazy. I really don't think about all my achievements, because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what you've done in the past, it's about what you do that day." Biles said. So I hope it goes well. "

"I feel that the pressure increases a little, but I feel that I add more pressure to myself than anyone else, so it depends on me," Biles added.

The athlete won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Despite the continued outbreak of coronavirus worldwide, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that the Summer Olympics will begin in Tokyo on July 24 as scheduled. The group has encouraged athletes to continue preparing for the Games.