Sheryl Crow dishes in Kacey Musgraves Burning in his barn: Look!

Without Sheryl crow, Kacey Musgraves& # 39; Golden hour The album may not have become the masterpiece it is.
Fridays Morning pop, the singer of "If It Makes You Happy,quot; opened up about giving space to the 31-year-old singer and songwriter to create outside the industry. Like E! Readers surely know, Musgraves recorded the critically acclaimed album in Crow's stable, just outside Nashville.
"It was recorded in my barn, I have a study about my work barn. I mean, we have horses," Crow said. POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. "It was a great success, I think it was his first album, it was huge. And he wanted the opportunity to explore and not have the eyes of the industry on it."
Therefore, Crow noted that he extended an invitation to Musgraves to record in his unique studio. "It's totally silent, away from everything and it was great to have her there," continued the creator of the coup.
In fact, Crow joked that Golden hour It was great because it was done at home.
"I feel like I should get 50 percent," joked the table topper.
Don't worry, Musgraves fans! Crow was joking totally.
However, Crow noted that having Musgraves in his barn was a memorable experience. Specifically, Crow recalled bringing his children:Levi james (9) and Wyatt Steven (12) —to listen to Musgraves music.
While Crow was promoting that it was "incredible things,quot;, he mentioned that one of his boys thought that a skunk was loose in the barn.
"My 9-year-old son said: & # 39; Mom, it smells like there's a skunk there. Maybe we should do something about it & # 39;" Crow said. "I thought, & # 39; A kind of skunk, maybe not a skunk & # 39;".
Speaking of his children, Crow revealed that his children have special jobs while traveling. As the singer of "Soak Up the Sun,quot; stated, her children are at an age where they are excited to earn money, so she has them helping roadies on the tour.
"I said & # 39; if you bring guitars every night and help the team, I will pay you $ 5 per show & # 39; I mean, that adds up to the end of the summer," said the musician. "In the middle of summer, we're on stage bowing and my 9 year old son says: & # 39; Mom, I think we should negotiate a flat rate & # 39;".
According to Crow, his children "love,quot; being on the road and are already eager for their next tour, which begins in April.
For all this and more, including Crow's thoughts on the empowerment of women in music, be sure to see the images above.
