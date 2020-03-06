Sheryl Crow dishes in Kacey Musgraves Burning in his barn: Look!

Without Sheryl crow, Kacey Musgraves& # 39; Golden hour The album may not have become the masterpiece it is.

Fridays Morning pop, the singer of "If It Makes You Happy," opened up about giving space to the 31-year-old singer and songwriter to create outside the industry. Like E! Readers surely know, Musgraves recorded the critically acclaimed album in Crow's stable, just outside Nashville.

"It was recorded in my barn, I have a study about my work barn. I mean, we have horses," Crow said. "It was a great success, I think it was his first album, it was huge. And he wanted the opportunity to explore and not have the eyes of the industry on it."

Therefore, Crow noted that he extended an invitation to Musgraves to record in his unique studio. "It's totally silent, away from everything and it was great to have her there," continued the creator of the coup.