Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell will head tornado relief concert in Nashville

Instagram / WENN / Instagram / Avalon

The Osborne brothers, Margo Price and The Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach will join the three country singers in the fundraiser held at the Marathon Music Works Theater in Nashville.

Up News Info –

Jason Isbell, Sheryl crow Y Brandi Carlile They will lead a charity concert to raise funds for tornado relief in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tuesday's storm (March 3) devastated the city and its surroundings, destroyed buildings and claimed the lives of 25 people, and just after a beneficial television telethon on Wednesday night, Isbell, Crow and Carlile have scheduled another fundraiser. of funds for Monday at Nashville & # 39; s. Marathon Music Works.

%MINIFYHTMLba83f050479928a8df3e47babfae6c4011% %MINIFYHTMLba83f050479928a8df3e47babfae6c4012%

They will join the stage for Ashley McBryde, Osborne brothers, Black keys star Dan auerbach, Old Crow Medicine Show Y Margo price, among others.

All proceeds will benefit the "Nashville Fund, with love."

<br />

"My wife Amanda (Shires) and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we are proud of the ability of the Nashville community to unite in a time of crisis," Isbell said in a statement. "We are lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that this is not the case for many Nashville residents. I am happy to do what I can to help the city recover."