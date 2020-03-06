Shea presents her luxury ranches at The Canyons in Castle Pines

Shea Homes has a double deal waiting for you on Saturday and Sunday, from March 7 to 8, at The Canyons, your new master plan taking shape east of I-25 at Castle Pines. A pleasure is to see this new community and its comforts in a picturesque environment; The other is to go through two new luxury ranch models that are probably the best you've seen.

The new Shea Ranch Retreat Collection is a decidedly luxurious approach to living on one level, with large entertainment areas that show a lot of depth, full basement options with additional guest suites and garages with a third side-load compartment in all minus one of the plans

The Canyons, with more picturesque terrain than other areas that you may be touring and with a covered bridge entrance and the opening of The Exchange cafeteria at the end of this month, is attracting several other builders after this ranch-yard market , some of which report plans of more than $ 1 million.

But you are unlikely to see something with the value in size and features that these Shea designs have, with designs that offer more than 2,400 feet in the main, more basement space, from just under $ 700,000.

That was music to the ears of nine buyers who already enrolled in the Retreat ranches in the last two weeks.

"They come from Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Centennial and Parker," says LeAnn Peralta, who along with Helen Liu DesVeaux will greet you on the models. "They have been waiting and wondering if it would be better to fix their old places, but these models are convincing them that they really want new ones."

In addition to that logic is the location you will see in The Canyons: 10 minutes from the shops and restaurants in Lone Tree or Park Meadows, and very close to grocery stores and restaurants in Castle Pines.

DesVeaux adds that real estate agents are arriving with more buyers, wondering "what is all the rumor they are hearing about."

Shea is taking advantage of that by preparing some versions for the purchase of the same models she will travel, ready to move in May or June, time for her to sell her oldest place at a time when the resale inventory is very low, and Maybe avoid double movement.

One of them is a Homestead plan, with a three-car garage that includes the side carriage bay and a finished basement space that will take its size to more than 4,000 square feet: four bedrooms, plus a study and four bathrooms. It is now priced at $ 849,900.

The easiest way to get involved is to join a priority list in exchange for a refundable deposit. That will position you at the best advantage for homes that are opening now, including some that will take an illuminated basement exit. You will also receive a VIP invitation to meet and greet Shea as the host of the first buyers next week in one of these attractive models.

Meanwhile, you will see the covered bridge, the information center and the cafeteria about to end, and the canyon-like landscape over the new Rueter-Hess reservoir, with a third of its 1,270 acres reserved as open space, to which It is accessed by 15 miles of roads.

DesVeaux and Peralta say that prices are going up absolutely the more you wait.

Take I-25 south past 470 approximately 5 miles to Castle Pines Parkway, turn east on Hess Road, half a mile to Canyonside and south to Westbridge Dr, cross the covered bridge, head east one mile to a roundabout ; then north on Cross Canyon Trail and right on Rim Ridge, first right on Canyonside, and follow Shea signs.

