Shannen Doherty earns $ 2,500 in insurance battle with State Farm

It is shown that the home insurance company is guilty of violating an order of protection in their battle, as the company reveals that & # 39; will respect and understand & # 39; the decision.

Shannen Doherty He received $ 2,500 after a judge found the State Farm home insurance company guilty of violating an order of protection in his ongoing judicial battle with the actress.

First "Charmed"The star's house was among the properties damaged in the Woolsey fire, which swept parts of southern California in 2018, and has been fighting agents at State Farm to cover the cost of a remodel since then.

However, the State Farm chiefs claim that because their house did not suffer any fire or structural damage, and that the compensation they already received, which is said to be more than $ 1 million, should have been sufficient as an agreement. to cover the remediation, professional cleaning and rental of a temporary house for one year.

The "BH90210However, the actress's fight against the company received some momentum on Thursday, March 5, as the court ruled that State Farm was guilty of sending them information about Doherty, including details of her medical records, photographs of her home and listing your home address more than 90 times, that was not correctly written.

While Doherty had requested more than $ 10,000 in accusing the organization of violating the protection order, he was granted $ 2,500 after his motion was granted in part, when the court decided that filing information about his home without drafting contained more information about the location of his house that had previously been made public.

Following the ruling, State Farm told Fox News in a statement: "We respect and understand the court's decision on the motion."

Doherty's case against the insurance company now continues.