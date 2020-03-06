Shane Dawson says & # 39; & # 39; F – k You & # 39; & # 39; to shamers after weight gain

Shane dawson It has a strongly written message for each and every one of the shamers: "F – k you,quot;.

The YouTuber is making his feelings towards the warriors of the keyboard very clear in his latest video "Addressing My Weight Gain,quot;. Shane says that recent comments about his weight gain have reached a point where he feels he needs to address "what is happening."

%MINIFYHTMLe26a1953ba46c43534fa303056dfe62511% %MINIFYHTMLe26a1953ba46c43534fa303056dfe62512%

He specifically discusses a comment made about him last month, in which someone said: "I love Shane, but it's a shame to see him put all this weight back while everyone around him laughs and enables him."

At that time, the star shared on Twitter, "One would think that after 13 years on YouTube, comments would not come to me, but damn … they still feel like the first time, haha." He also said that comments like that discourage him from working or posting on social media.

Now, however, the 31-year-old man reveals that he regrets "feeding him, playing a pun."