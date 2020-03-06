Shane Dawson says & # 39; & # 39; F – k You & # 39; & # 39; to shamers after weight gain

Shane dawson It has a strongly written message for each and every one of the shamers: "F – k you,quot;.
The YouTuber is making his feelings towards the warriors of the keyboard very clear in his latest video "Addressing My Weight Gain,quot;. Shane says that recent comments about his weight gain have reached a point where he feels he needs to address "what is happening."
He specifically discusses a comment made about him last month, in which someone said: "I love Shane, but it's a shame to see him put all this weight back while everyone around him laughs and enables him."
At that time, the star shared on Twitter, "One would think that after 13 years on YouTube, comments would not come to me, but damn … they still feel like the first time, haha." He also said that comments like that discourage him from working or posting on social media.
Now, however, the 31-year-old man reveals that he regrets "feeding him, playing a pun."
"I wasn't going to address that comment because it was like I was having a bad day; I felt sensitive. I shouldn't have tweeted about it. I shouldn't have even mentioned it," said Dawson, who previously struggled with an eating disorder, shares. "But I did think it was perhaps a good lesson. Like A.) don't let things on the Internet bother you. They'll try not to let you bother you. And B.) what people say about you is how they feel about of themselves or just want attention. "
In the future, the YouTuber says that "he will no longer be talking about my weight,quot; or "making jokes,quot; about his size. He says, "I need to stop doing that. I stopped doing it for a long time, but I started doing it again, because I just tend to do it."
He also says he is bringing the issue up again because he feels he owes it to fans who got involved in his weight loss journey during his series with Jeffree Star. "I don't want you to think that I just threw away, because I definitely didn't do it. And I've definitely been working hard and I hate it," Shane promises.
Of course, that was not all Shane said about the situation. Regarding those who embarrass him, he says: "Listen, my only answer will be & # 39; f – k you & # 39; people who make fun of people's weight or attack people's weight, literally fuck
And to prove even more that he has invested in his health, he enlisted his friend and bling expert Tiffany Create a kettle bell with jewels to encourage you to train.
A man has to do what a man has to do.
