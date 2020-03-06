Shahid Kapoor returns to Mumbai after the shooting for Jersey



The latest release of Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh was a great success and that has made the audience anxious for their next release. The actor will be seen in the new Hindi version of Jersey, which is about a 30-year-old man who decides to take cricket professionally. Shahid has been filming for the movie in several places, including Chandigarh. He was beaten late the night before when he returned to the bay after concluding a movie schedule. Shahid looked so handsome when he left the airport and headed for his ride.

He turned his head with a pair of ash gray, a white T-shirt and a sky blue sleeveless jacket. Shahid combined it with a pair of really great sneakers to complete his airport look. Check out the photos below.