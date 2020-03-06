SF SoMa's police chase ends with a car crash on a scaffold – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Two men were in custody Thursday night after crashing a car into a scaffolding building in the South of Market area of ​​San Francisco.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sixth Street and Harrison Street. When KPIX teams arrived on the scene, the car's headlights were still on and the windshield wipers were on.

%MINIFYHTML83b779687afcbd904e4fa0265c307cf211% %MINIFYHTML83b779687afcbd904e4fa0265c307cf212%

Police said the incident began when officers tried to stop a car that they suspected had been stolen. The driver hurried and hit two parked cars before crashing into the scaffolding. Two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The sixth street in the area was closed at night due to the unsafe condition of the scaffolding.