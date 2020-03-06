Senior citizens facing food loss, activities related to the closure of the coronavirus of the Milpitas Senior Center – Up News Info San Francisco

MILPITAS (KPIX 5) – Senior citizens, a group that has proven to be especially vulnerable to the outbreak of coronavirus, are expressing concern that aggressive public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease may limit access to programs vital for their physical and social well-being. being.

Cecilia House, eight and two, says she visits the Barbara Lee Senior Center in Milpitas weekly to play cards and socialize with friends. She follows all the suggestions of public health officials and hopes that the outbreak will not force the center to close.

“Many of my friends come to lunch every day. And it's his main meal of the day, "said Cecilia House, 82." Then that would be a big concern. "

The city of Milpitas announced that they had canceled large classes and activities in the center for older adults. On Monday, Milpitas says it plans to cancel its daily lunch program in person and offer delivery options.

“We are trying to be proactive. We don't want to want until there is an outbreak before we can do a program. And we are being aware of the people who need access to these services like the lunch program, "says Ashwini Kantak, the Assistant City Manager.

The center offers fitness programs, art classes and a meal program. Many older people say that the center and the activities it offers are vital for their physical, mental and social well-being.

“I just started the fitness program. And it is for my health. I need to lose weight. And I need to strengthen my core, ”says Kathy Littleton. Littlelon says he thinks closing the center without a known case of coronavirus would be, in his opinion, premature. And she is not alone.

"Personally, I think if you maintain your personal hygiene and wash your hands as the CDC says, you'll be fine," said Francis Huang, who takes art classes at the center.