Semifinals of the State Children's Hockey Tournament underway in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The State Children's Hockey Tournament continued Friday in St. Paul, where semifinal games will take place at the Xcel Energy Center.

The crowd continues to grow every year and that means that teams are also playing for tradition.

Cities like Warroad are back in the tournament for the first time in a decade.

"My friend for the grandson is on this team and we have been bothering him for the past eight years to get us back to the state tournament before he died," said Warroad fan Frank Krahn, who played for Warroad in the state in 1969 and 1970 .

Both St. Cloud Cathedral and Hermantown have a lot of history in the state tournament.

“Everything goes out. Nobody goes to school. It's a citywide event and it's super amazing, "said Amarah Butkiewicz, a Hermantown fan.

Hermantown has been there more than a dozen times. So fans now dress with different themes for the games. During the quarterfinals they wore sports shirts. Friday's Class A semifinal game had an EE theme. UU.

“Every year we come here and start the issues. The United States is a great issue for us. Everyone likes to wear red, white and blue, ”said Nolan Ruprecht, a Hermantown fan.

Despite the history and exaggeration, there are many fans who make their first trip to the Boys State Hockey Tournament. Among them is Wild's new general manager, Bill Guerin.

"The crowd. It's amazing. This place is full for a game of 11:00 a.m.," Guerin said. "There's always a lot of talent coming out of this state and it's good to finally see it firsthand."