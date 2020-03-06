See the sweet tribute of Victor Cruz for Mama Blanca

Victor Cruzthe mother has made it Morning pop debut.

With International Women's Day just around the corner (Sunday, March 8 to be exact), the retired NFL player decided to honor a very important woman in his life during Friday's new episode. Of course, we are talking about the sweet FaceTime de Cruz session with mom Blanca Cruz.

%MINIFYHTMLd9d3061cec076188d7116994d82fc73011% %MINIFYHTMLd9d3061cec076188d7116994d82fc73012%

"You look fantastic, mom! The hoops, the lipstick, you look great," Cruz said sweetly at the beginning of the segment.

As expected, the co-host of Cruz Scott Tweedie took Blanca's POTM Appearance as an opportunity to learn more about one's father. According to Blanca, Cruz was "very active,quot; and "never stood still,quot; as a child, which led him to play sports.

While Blanca couldn't be more proud of Victor, she admitted that she used to avoid her youth soccer games out of fear.

"I didn't want to come to any game because I was afraid that Victor would play football, it's a very scary sport," Blanca said. "I went to the championship game and, as soon as I got there, I see Victor running across the field scoring a touchdown."