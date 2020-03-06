See the last moment of twinning of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Get up and shine!

%MINIFYHTML35fdcafbb5e71fbf5161775cbaa1fd0d13% %MINIFYHTML35fdcafbb5e71fbf5161775cbaa1fd0d14%

On Friday, Kylie Jenner Y Stormi Webster I had the sweetest twinning moment on Instagram. Taken in the luxurious bathroom of the 22-year-old, the mother and daughter duo posed for a series of adorable mirror selfies together, both sporting matching prints.

%MINIFYHTML35fdcafbb5e71fbf5161775cbaa1fd0d15% %MINIFYHTML35fdcafbb5e71fbf5161775cbaa1fd0d16%

"My mini," Kylie captioned the post, where she and her 2-year-old daughter can see each other sharing a sweet hug and showing the camera big smiles. To dress the beige set, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics complemented with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and matching patent leather heels, keeping her freshly tinted caramel locks super straight and elegant.

It has been a busy two weeks for the famous mother and child, who have just returned from their tropical getaway in the Bahamas. A girl trip for Kylie and her closest friends, the group, which was made up of Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber asaly Y Yris PalmerHe stayed at the new Villa Rosalita on Harbor Island for several days and graciously documented his luxurious trip with tons of social media posts.