See the last moment of twinning of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Get up and shine!
On Friday, Kylie Jenner Y Stormi Webster I had the sweetest twinning moment on Instagram. Taken in the luxurious bathroom of the 22-year-old, the mother and daughter duo posed for a series of adorable mirror selfies together, both sporting matching prints.
"My mini," Kylie captioned the post, where she and her 2-year-old daughter can see each other sharing a sweet hug and showing the camera big smiles. To dress the beige set, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics complemented with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and matching patent leather heels, keeping her freshly tinted caramel locks super straight and elegant.
It has been a busy two weeks for the famous mother and child, who have just returned from their tropical getaway in the Bahamas. A girl trip for Kylie and her closest friends, the group, which was made up of Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber asaly Y Yris PalmerHe stayed at the new Villa Rosalita on Harbor Island for several days and graciously documented his luxurious trip with tons of social media posts.
"Kylie brought Stormi Webster to the trip and they had a lot of fun playing on the pink sand beaches, picnics and swimming in the pool. They stayed on the property and brought them everything," shared a fountain with E! News, adding, "It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a lot of fun."
And, of course, Kylie and Stormi served a twinning moment while on vacation in paradise. Wearing white dresses that featured the Dior logo printed in pink letters, the Kylie Skin mogul and her mini self showed her coordination style on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "I hope she wants to match me forever."
See where the last moment of twinning of Kylie and Stormi is located compared to their other matching looks:
