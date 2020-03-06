See EPA approved list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– You have certainly seen people walking with masks and hopefully washing their hands more than usual.

As the US UU. It deals with more confirmed cases of coronavirus, more people wonder exactly what to use to keep their personal space clean and disinfected.

The Environmental Protection Agency has information that you need to know in the fight against germs and viruses.

%MINIFYHTMLa051ead18a2e41ff6c55a3be7d04d2e511% %MINIFYHTMLa051ead18a2e41ff6c55a3be7d04d2e512%

A list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was published today.

Fortunately for those interested, coronaviruses are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill, with the right disinfectant.

Some of the items on the list are industrial or professional cleaning products, but there are some familiar names in the list, including Clorox, Lysol and Purell.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said: "Using the right disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of diseases along with other critical aspects such as hand washing."

The list of EPA-approved disinfectants is also qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2.