Save $ 100 on Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling wireless headphones

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media can earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise canceling headphones have a $ 100 discount at this time at Newegg. This model is among the best you can buy, and they are usually not as affordable. The standard price in most retailers is $ 350.

This price is only for the black model. If you want the silver model, it costs $ 260 in Newegg. Around $ 249 is good business for this model and, frankly, it's all you should pay with the headphones released in 2018, since the M4 model that leaked earlier today could be launched soon.

Today is another opportunity to save big on Google Pixel 4, a phone that has improved thanks to regular "feature crashes." The phone further It sells for a great discount every few weeks. Both B,amp;H Photo and Amazon are selling the standard 64GB Pixel 4 for $ 250 off, although only in B,amp;H does the sale extend to the largest Pixel 4 XL.

The Galaxy S20 has faster specifications, although it is considerably more expensive. In addition, Pixel 4 will be one of the first to get Android 11, if you mind being one of the first to adopt the new Google software.

Best Buy started a three-day sale this morning that will last until Sunday. One of the best deals we've seen is on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of solid-state storage. It usually costs $ 1,300, but it's $ 1,050 this weekend. That is the biggest discount we have seen for this particular model: $ 50.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker (the smallest of the two speakers shown above) only costs $ 80 at Best Buy, which is a certified theft. This compact and powerful speaker is easy to recommend, even at its usual price of $ 150. It has 360 degree sound and great battery life, and you can connect two of them wirelessly to get a bigger sound . There are several colors to choose from, so have it.

The Razer Viper wired gaming mouse has a $ 20 discount at Best Buy. It is one of the lightest gaming mice that Razer manufactures, and is a true ambidextrous mouse that is comfortable for left-handed or right-handed people, and has macro buttons on both sides. You can read more about the mouse here, but the skinny thing is that this could be a good option for you if you are looking for a mouse on the smaller side that has long-lasting optical switches. Amazon also has this agreement, if you prefer to buy there.