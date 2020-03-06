Satellite images reveal the emptying of famous sites, from Saudi Arabia to Iran | Coronavirus outbreak news

Empty public squares, a ghostly train station and sacred desert sites: a series of amazing satellite images have revealed the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in some of the busiest spaces in the world.

Aerial photographs, published by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies, show normally bustling places from Mecca to Beijing.

An image shows a handful of pilgrims surrounding the Kaaba granite in the Great Mosque of Mecca, a sacred place usually crowded with faithful from all corners of the Muslim world.

The Saudi Arabian authorities have suspended the "Umrah,quot; pilgrimage throughout the year to the holiest place in Islam, in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

The Umrah, which can be completed in a few hours, is a pilgrimage that can be done at any time of the year, unlike much more intensive and slow Hajj: one of the five pillars of Islam performed during specific days each year.

The measure was in line with "precautionary measures taken by Saudi authorities to prevent the spread of the virus,quot; in the Gulf state, the official Saudi press agency said.

Last week, Saudi Arabia said it was preventing foreigners from rEach of them is the sacred city of Mecca and Kaaba, the building in the center of the Great Mosque. He also said the trip was suspended to the mosque of the Prophet Muhammad in Medina.

This year's Hajj, which generally attracts about three million people to Mecca, is expected to take place from July 28 to August 2. The authorities have not yet announced any restrictive measures; More than 60,000 people have requested to participate in this year's event.

An image of the Hazrat Masumeh shrine in Qom shows one of the holiest places in Iran practically empty while its famous golden dome shines in the sunlight.

Streets and courtyards around the sanctuary are equally empty.

Iran is struggling to contain the virus, with an increasing number of cases and deaths every day. As of Friday night, those totaled 4,744 and 124, respectively.

Friday prayers in all provincial capitals have stopped.

Photos about Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the global outbreak, show dozens of trains parked at the city's deserted Dongdamen station.

With the city locked up and practically isolated from the outside world since January 23, the bustling station has been transformed into an improvised warehouse.

Elsewhere, Tiananmen Square lives up to its name as the Gate of Heavenly Peace, with only a couple of dozen cars passing by and no pedestrians in sight.