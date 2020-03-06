Santa Clara officials ask companies to cancel large meetings; Sharks continue with Minnesota Wild Game – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d011% %MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d012%

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health officials have asked businesses, residents and even the sports team to consider any important meeting in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

James Williams, the interim director of the county emergency operations center, announced Thursday that the number of Santa Clara County residents who have now been diagnosed with coronavirus has increased to 20, the highest number in any county in the state. As a state, California now has more than 60 confirmed cases.

%MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d013% %MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d014%

Thursday night's game in San Jose Sharks against the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center still continued as planned only a few hours after the county health department said it was not a good idea due to the threat of spreading the disease.

%MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d015% %MINIFYHTML7564ce5204f4f7f93fa2599eab6e31d016%

"We recommend postponing or canceling large events or mass meetings, particularly those in which people gather closer than the distance from the arms," ​​said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer.

Fans had several reasons why they felt comfortable going against the advice of the health department, such as Luke Iverson, who is from Minnesota and a big Wild fan.

"I wouldn't miss this," he said. "We brought our hand sanitizer, so hopefully we don't have any bad situation."

The shark fan, Vanessa Portillo, felt the same.

"I know it's something very important, but for me it's like I'm getting serious, but it's not that serious, so I think I'll be fine dating," he said.

Gary Linford said he depended on the individual fan.

"If they don't want to come, don't come," he told KPIX 5. "If you're comfortable, then it's fine."

On the ice, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter had a goal and assistance while the Wild extended their dominance along the way, beating Sharks 3-2. Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Wild. Minnesota won its sixth consecutive game as a visitor and advanced to Vancouver for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Sharks, who had their winning three-game winning streak, scored goals from Stefan Noesen and Joe Thornton.

The Health Department's warning extends beyond sporting events to include any kind of big gathering like the San José CineQuest film festival, concerts and conferences.

A spokesman for the SAP center said at this time that they will not cancel any upcoming events, but instead take it on a case-by-case basis.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “The SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each event, with special attention to high traffic areas and high public contact. Many areas will receive additional and improved measures during the course of events in the foreseeable future. "

The CineQuest Film Festival will continue this week.

The Earthquakes of San José also issued a statement on Thursday saying: “The Earthquakes organization is aware of the recent COVID-19 updates from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. Public health and safety are our top priorities and we are coordinating with local agencies, the CDC, MLS officials and the next opponent Minnesota United FC to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on Saturday's game at Earthquakes Stadium. "