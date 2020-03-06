Santa Clara County confirms four new cases of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Officials from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the county on Friday afternoon.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Santa Clara County to 24. On Thursday, six new cases were announced in the county.

The details about the new cases were as follows:

The 21st case: an adult male domestic contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. It is under isolation in the home.

Case number 22: a hospitalized woman. This case is under investigation.

Case number 23: a man who recently traveled from India. He is hospitalized.

Case number 24: an isolated man in his house. This case is under investigation.

Authorities said the four new cases were not related to each other. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect your identity, no further information about the cases will be disclosed.

Santa Clara County health officials said this latest increase in cases was not unexpected. The County Department of Public Health will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with the new cases. The department is also conducting community monitoring to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County health officials asked businesses, residents and even the sports team to consider any important meeting in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite that recommendation, Thursday night's game in San Jose Sharks against Minnesota Wild in the SAP Center continued as planned only a few hours after the county health department said it was not a good idea due to The threat of spreading the disease.

"We recommend postponing or canceling large events or mass meetings, particularly those in which people gather closer than the distance from the arms," ​​said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer.

The Health Department's warning extends beyond sporting events to include any kind of big gathering like the San José CineQuest film festival, concerts and conferences.

A spokesman for the SAP center said at this time that they will not cancel any upcoming events, but instead take it on a case-by-case basis.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “The SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each event, with special attention to high traffic areas and high public contact. Many areas will receive additional and improved measures during the course of events in the foreseeable future. "

The CineQuest Film Festival will continue this week.

The Earthquakes of San José also issued a statement on Thursday saying: “The Earthquakes organization is aware of the recent COVID-19 updates from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health. Public health and safety are our top priorities and we are coordinating with local agencies, the CDC, MLS officials and the next opponent Minnesota United FC to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on Saturday's game at Earthquakes Stadium. "

Dr. Sara Cody, the county public health officials, said her office was issuing new recommendations in light of the growing number of cases.

Cody said the recommendations made on Thursday were aimed at curbing the spread of the disease and protecting the most vulnerable to infections and serious illnesses.

"The recommendations we make today will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people living in our community," said Cody. "But these are very important."

Employers must take steps to make it more feasible for their employees to work in a way that minimizes close contact with a large number of people.

Employers should:

Suspend non-essential employee trips

Minimize the number of employees working at your fingertips, including minimizing or canceling large meetings and conferences in person.

Urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits.

It does not require a doctor's note for employees who are sick, since health care offices can be very busy and cannot provide that documentation immediately.

Consider using telecommuting options for appropriate employees.

Consider amazing start and end times to reduce a large number of people joining at the same time.

New guide for people organizing mass meetings and large community events

At this time, we recommend postponing or canceling mass meetings and large community events in which a large number of people are within reach. If you cannot avoid gathering groups of people: