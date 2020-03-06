Sandown Saturday meeting lost by waterlogging | Racing news

Saturday's meeting at Sandown, which was scheduled to present the Imperial Paddy Power Cup, was suspended due to a waterlogged track.

The meeting scheduled for Friday was canceled on Thursday, and officials had to conduct a midday inspection to assess career prospects.

However, more rain on Thursday has left both courses waterlogged.

The track tweeted: "The abandoned Saturday races. After 18 mm of rain yesterday, the course is flooded and unfortunately the Saturday races have been abandoned."

Course secretary Andrew Cooper added: "Delaying the inevitable to wait until noon to inspect after yesterday's rain. Too many problem areas to improve on time, so unfortunately we are leaving."