Sanaa Lathan shows her beautiful natural hair in new photos two years after shaving her bald head for the movie ‘Nappyily Ever After’

About two years ago, Sanaa Lathan made the drastic decision to shave her bald head. The talented actress did not get the great success of a stylist, and she did it while the cameras rolled for her successful movie, Happily ever after.

In the original Netflix movie, Lathan's character, Violet Jones, suffers and is confused after a bad break and decides to shave his head.

Recently, Lathan turned to social networks, where he happily showed how his long and beautiful hair has grown since then.

He also explained: "I can't believe it's been two years since I shaved everything. It has been a long journey, and I definitely have a new appreciation for my natural hair. BUT I need help, though. It's definitely not easy! 😅 Grateful , I have amazing people who helped me take care of it. Watch Kim Kimble's YouTube tutorial for this natural style. Coming soon. 💋 "

A fan told him: “WOMAN! GODDESS! "Oh wait, we're focused on your hair … I love it!"

Another woman said, "Congratulations to you, I'm trying, but I don't know if I can keep up with her natural hair. I sigh. It's a trip and it's very tiring! There's an ugly side that nobody wants to talk about because it reinforces stereotypes. Afro hair negatives, but I need a quick style to enjoy "hair,quot; again! "

This sponsor said: “Awesome natural beauty, I just love you! 💜 Yes, me too, as if I wanted to use my natural hair, but the stage he is in is not an appropriate style for me. So most of them do protective hairstyles, but I get tired of those. ”

A fourth follower wrote: “You seem to fly effortlessly. Keep swinging! ❤️ Fully understand. I want people to leave us when we do what we have to do b / c of the texture of our hair. Happy protective design! "

This observer declared: "Natural hair is a lot of work … Let me learn to stretch this 4c enough to do this style. You are doing so well by handling it that I can only wish to run my fingers through it. 😍💋"

A sixth comment revealed: "Very beautiful. What color of lips are you wearing, it is beautiful. Do they both have the same lippy?

