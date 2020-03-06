San Francisco employee FBI Division diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An employee working in a small satellite office in the San Francisco division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.
The FBI said that other employees at that site have returned home and that known contacts have been notified of possible exposure to the virus.
FBI DECLARATION:
An employee of the FBI San Francisco Division has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus). This employee works in a small satellite office. The other employees on the site have returned to their homes until further notice, and all who are known to have been in contact with the infected employee have been notified of a possible exposure.
The FBI has contacted local health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and the Office will take all necessary corrective and precautionary measures to protect our employees, their families and our community.
At this time, we evaluate that our operations have not been adversely affected by COVID-19 and we will continue firm in our mission to protect the American people and defend the Constitution.