San Francisco employee FBI Division diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An employee working in a small satellite office in the San Francisco division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

The FBI said that other employees at that site have returned home and that known contacts have been notified of possible exposure to the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLd6ee9b10157e464e037b11925b810c3411% %MINIFYHTMLd6ee9b10157e464e037b11925b810c3412%

FBI DECLARATION: