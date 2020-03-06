Samsung: Samsung will switch part of smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus – Latest news

Samsung Electronics said Friday that it would temporarily move smartphone production to Vietnam from South Korea after another member of its Korean staff tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing it to close a factory.

A company spokeswoman said the group had suspended operations at its factory in the southern city of Gumi in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the virus.

The plant, which manufactures Samsung premium phones such as the S20 and Z Flip folding phones, will resume production on Saturday, he said.

Since the end of February, a total of six workers tested positive at the factory complex in Gumi, near the city of Daegu, the epicenter of the South Korean virus outbreak, which led to previous temporary closures at the plant.

The move to change the production of "some premium smartphones,quot; to Vietnam "is intended to provide products to consumers in a more effective, stable and timely manner," Samsung said in a statement.

"Once the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, we plan to return production to Gumi," he said.

Samsung has already moved much of its smartphone production to Vietnam in the last decade, where it manufactures more than 50% of its phones and has so far seen little production disruption. Your Gumi factory compensates for a small portion of your total production.

Samsung launched its flagship S20 smartphones globally on Friday as scheduled amid concerns that the virus would reduce the demand for premium phones in domestic and foreign markets.

