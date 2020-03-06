Sabrina Bryant & # 39; overwhelmed and excited & # 39; for your pregnancy

Instagram

Waiting for her first child with her husband Jordan Lundberg, the former member of The Cheetah Girls remembers having discovered that she was pregnant on the morning of December 31.

The "Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan is pregnant

The singer announced the great news through Instagram on Friday, March 6.

"Our love story continues," the 35-year-old captioned a photo of her and her husband Jordan Lundberg showing her ultrasound image. "The adventure of baby Lundberg".

Sabrina told Us Weekly: "Jordan and I are overwhelmed and excited about our expected bundle of joy. I discovered that I was pregnant on December 31 in the morning, but I wanted to wait to tell you until our New Year's Eve dinner. It was the longest day of my life. Now we can share our news with all our family and friends. "

The couple married in October 2018.