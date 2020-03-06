Ryan Newman makes his first appearance on the track since the Daytona accident

AVONDALE, Arizona. Even before Ryan Newman visited Phoenix Raceway on Friday, he surprised his fellow Ford drivers in a team building session at the Arizona State University soccer stadium.

Ryan Blaney, who was a central figure in the Daytona 500 crash that sent Newman flying in the road of Corey LaJoie's car, was especially happy to see Newman looking fit and healthy after the injuries that kept Roush's driver Fenway Racing in the hospital for two anxious nights

"We had no idea it was going to appear," Blaney said. "We were having dinner and he came in. That was great. That was the first time I saw Ryan personally (since the accident) … I think the first time many of us had seen Ryan. It was really great to see. We sat and talked, the entire Ford group, for an hour, an hour and a half once they got there, we talked about many things.

"It was nice to see him. He has the caliber of Ryan Newman and it's great to see him. It was great to hear part of the process he went through and some of the doctors who worked on him. They were very extensive with him and he has been going through everything with great success , which is unheard of and great to hear. "

Although the schedule for Newman's return to racing is still unclear, subject to medical authorizations, the driver of the No. 6 Ford responded with a single word when asked how he felt.

"Lucky," Newman said Friday morning on the one-mile track. "It's great to be alive," he added. "If you look at my car (broken), it's a miracle."

Newman arrived in Phoenix as an animator and observer.

"I am here only as a spectator," he said. "I'm just having fun. I'm really here to support the team 6. Stay integrated with what I can do with the team. Have fun, obviously. That's what it's all about. I want to see (the substitute driver) Ross (Chastain) doing well, but I prefer to be in Ross's seat.

"I just want to make sure that we are doing everything possible so that our sponsors and for me have a good weekend."

Although out of the races, Newman is using the trip to Phoenix not only to observe his own team in action but also that of his teammate Chris Buescher.

"Now I have the opportunity to see not only the 6 but the 17 and how they work and the teamwork involved," said Newman. "It is equally important for me to have the opportunity to see them and see them act when I am not in the race car."

"I feel like I should be able to take advantage of this crazy opportunity."

Reid Spencer writes for NASCAR Wire Service.