Russell Brand talks about his anguish one day after the announcement of pregnancy of ex-wife Katy Perry

Just one day after Katy Perry revealed that she was expecting a baby with her fiance Orlando Bloom, her ex-husband Russell Brand talked about the anguish in her life. The 44-year-old comedian turned to Instagram to share a five-minute video clip titled "How to Overcome Anguish," and in the caption he asked his 1.8 million followers if they ever broke their hearts.

The video begins with Brand sitting and facing the camera while talking about broken hearts. He said it is a terrible revelation to know that you have invested your well-being in another person and that life has not gone as you wanted.

"Most of my life I've suffered a heartbreak," Brand confessed in the video. "Now I am in my 40s, so I can remember the heartbreak when I was 15 years old, the heartbreak when I was 12 years old, the heartbreak when I was 11 years old, the heartbreak in my 20s and 30s. You know something like when I got married. Just breaking my heart again and again. "

Brand said that in his case, his heart was broken repeatedly because he likes being abroad, and by default he would resort to drug addiction and alcoholism. He admitted that "it is not good to sit with myself."

The comedian says he invests in the people he falls in love with through silent obsession, zeal and devotion. He admitted that he is reputed to be promiscuous and noted that he used to "really fall in love with people."

Brand advised his followers to spend time with themselves when they break their hearts. He suggested a silent retreat or meditation after a breakup, but acknowledged that people fall back into patterns and will experience heartbreak again, unless they change their habits and examine the reason why it continues to happen.

the Forgetting Sarah Marshall Star concluded his video by saying that life had "whipped, whipped and intimidated,quot; to the point that he can only apply sacred devotion to the sacred.

Russell Brand married Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. He married Laura Gallacher in 2017. Just one day before the announcement of Perry's pregnancy, Brand told his audience during a comedy question and answer program that the singer is "a lovely human being,quot;.



