Rory McIlroy ready to resist at Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news

Rory McIlroy felt that conditions were more difficult in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after he struggled to reach a 73

Rory McIlroy admitted that he had found the toughest conditions on Bay Hill while struggling to reach a 73 over one in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world number 1 could not repeat its opening 66, but only two behind the joint leaders Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang will enter the weekend.

The lowest point of the McIlroy round came in eighth place where he needed three shots to get out of the rough road to a double bogey six, although he was happy to play the rest of his round in two under par.

The second round of Rory McIlroy was seven shots worse than the first.

"It was a routine," he said. "I think I made it more complicated than I needed. But yes, it was difficult. The conditions were difficult, the greens were getting firm, the wind was out of a different direction today, so that made things a bit interesting too. ".

"The conditions were much tougher than we had yesterday morning."

"Many winds crossed. And then, if you missed the streets, it is really difficult with how firm these greens are to bring them closer.

McIlroy won at Bay Hill in 2018

"I made a couple of unforced errors in the seventh and eighth hole, but I felt that I recovered well after that to stay in the tournament."

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

"So, obviously, there is still a lot of golf. The conditions are difficult and I hope they are tough for the rest of the weekend and it will be one of those tournaments where you will only have to stay and stay and take your chances when they show up.

"I think if I get two scores in the 60s and I get two digits under par, I think I will have a very good chance."