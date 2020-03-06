Rookie T-shirt Victoria Evans points to the new Atlantic world record | News News

%MINIFYHTMLb0716f114712a514bd8c10c5092726f111% %MINIFYHTMLb0716f114712a514bd8c10c5092726f112%





Victoria Evans had rowed more recently before taking on the challenge of her life

Victoria Evans is a common woman about to take on an extraordinary challenge.

Despite having barely picked up an oar, the 32-year-old decided to try to beat a solo rowing world record across the Atlantic this time next year.

The record for a female rower is 49 days, 7 hours and 15 minutes, but only 15 have successfully completed the Trade Winds 1 route.

Evans is not baffled. A self-proclaimed & # 39; non-sport girl & # 39 ;, says she didn't find sport until she was twenty years old. And that discovery was a change of life.

"I have not rowed," he laughs.

"I learned to row for the challenge. I wanted to do something to train in the UK. We have a lot of water."

"It was at a time in my life that I endured a reasonable amount of adversities and suffered problems as a result of that adversity."

Evans suffered a turbulent education that caused him problems in his adult life.

"I had an eating disorder for a long time and depression. There is only one time when you can escape things like that."

So how do you overcome your problems? The answer for Evans was simple.

"I started running. I think running is a good entry to the sport for most people, and once I got into it, I started cycling and then I did my first triathlon."

The triathlons led to marathons. Marathons led to mountain races. Hill races led to climbing. In 2017, Evans conquered Kilimanjaro, Gran Paradiso and Mont Blanc in the space of five weeks! All while having a successful and demanding career as a sports lawyer.

"I discovered that with each of those sporting achievements you broaden your definition of who you are and what you are capable of. I guess you have a reason to take care of yourself and feed your body properly and a sense of purpose."

Incredible tomorrow at Stamford Bridge giving a speech to 130 school girls about the Atlantic Row, a career in sports and the use of sport to overcome adversity and drive change. The theme was "Inspire to Empower,quot;. Spending time with young minds is very stimulating! #authorize @ Chelsea football club pic.twitter.com/idVPeTKXlq – Sea Change Sport (@SeaChangeSport) March 2, 2020

"Now that I've overcome those things, I really want to use that to encourage other people to benefit from what the sport has to offer."

And that is why Evans is entering unknown waters … She hopes to raise £ 50,000 for the Women In Sport charity.

"I have discovered that sport is a great driver of positive changes in my life and I want to take other people along that journey."

"It is much harder to bring women and girls with you because you do not have the same opportunities, so I wanted to take on a challenge of sufficient magnitude that would allow me a platform to take advantage of the conversation around these issues and I hope to inspire a few women and girls in the path ".

It's not just about training for the physical demands of rowing: two hours straight, two hours off for the entire world record attempt, Evans is also trying to prepare for the loneliness he will experience at sea.

There are points in the ocean where the person closest to her will be in space.

"I will spend a certain amount of time rowing on my own to simulate how it will be, but you can never prepare 100% to spend the best part of two months on your own." "There is no one in the water nearby. You will have a team on land that will track the weather and your routes and conversation tactics, but in reality you will only be in the ocean." Victoria Evans

Evans will leave Gran Canaria in early 2021, spending his 34th birthday alone in his boat, before reaching the end of the route in Barbados.

She wants her story to inspire other women to challenge themselves.

"Back off," she says. "And I know that you are capable of much more than you think you are.

"I think we all set limits, whether you set it yourself or society, which is often not reality. And know that you always have more in your locker than you think you have."

