Ricardo Arroyo wants to fight against systemic racism in Boston. That's how.

%MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f11% %MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f12%

The city councilor, Ricardo Arroyo, knows: a systemic disease requires a systemic cure.

He got up inside Boston City Hall to share that message on Wednesday while giving his inaugural address, encouraging his fellow councilors to join him by calling and fighting one of the city's persistent and persistent problems: racism.

%MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f13% %MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f14%

"Institutions, systems and processes are created and are responsible for their results," said Arroyo, the first person of color chosen to lead District 5. "Justice here requires recognizing that these systems and processes are responsible for the racial inequalities they create. and that they get worse. "

%MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f15% %MINIFYHTML2bc5eb7a1768c61fbf3756f4ef55519f16%

In particular, people of color in the Hub face medical conditions and diseases at a different rate than Bostonia's whites, as well as barriers that restrict access to medical care, despite living in a city full of prestigious hospitals , Arroyo wrote in a document.

Blacks and Latinos "are at the bottom of every health outcome,quot; in the city, including: life expectancy, infant mortality, diabetes, heart disease and asthma, Arroyo said, noting data from the Public Health Commission from Boston.

"Racism is real," he said. "It's a public health crisis in the city of Boston. It requires that we name it, shame it and change it."

Arroyo is asking the council not only to discuss how racism plays a role in health outcomes, but to declare it a crisis and take action.

He offered that the city should create an independent office to assess the impact of racial equity on all city initiatives and policies before they are enacted, so that they do not exacerbate the problems of inequality.

"We have the ability, as these things pass, to literally subtract years from the lives of people of color in Boston," Arroyo said. "That is why we must ensure that racial equity is at the forefront of everything we do."

Councilwoman Andrea Campbell applauded Arroyo's initiative, thanking her for "taking on difficult things," whose impacts affect everything from access to local parks to public transportation, she said.

"It touches every topic we talk about in the city," he said.

Having an office to study how politics would affect communities of color is "essential," Campbell said.

"Otherwise, why are we here?" she added.

Councilwoman Julia Mejía said the talks about the race should also focus on building bridges and bringing people together.

“Having survived the era of buses here in Boston and understanding the deeply rooted racism that exists and hate, my hope is that in exploring this, we will consider this conversation around unity and recognize that we need a lot of healing in the City of Boston ", said.

Boston would follow in the footsteps of Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Madison, Wisconsin, if it declared racism as a public health crisis, Arroyo said.

"I have no illusion that fighting racism will be easy, however, there is no other option," he said.

The matter was referred to the Public Health Commission.