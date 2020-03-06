RHOA: Marc Daly's restaurant in New York was full of rumors of health code violations – SoCo addresses the situation

Marc Daly can't take a break. After becoming the greatest villain in Real Housewives of Atlanta, the restaurateur faces rumors about his business in New York.

Bossip reported that Daly's restaurant in New York was cited for vermin and improper food storage.

The website said the hot spot called SoCo collected violations that included: ‘Food was not adequately protected from sources of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service. Cold foods were not refrigerated at the right temperatures. Live cockroaches were present both in the kitchen and in the dining room. There was evidence of mice in the kitchen and / or dining room. The restaurant is not resistant to vermin and has favorable conditions to attract vermin and allow them to exist. "

Regardless of the violations, the restaurant received an A rating.

The report spread like a forest fire that made RHOA fans claim that Marc is receiving karma because of the way he treats his son's mother.

SoCo released its own statement through Instagram that focused on the A rating they received.

The subtitle that accompanied the publication read: "For those who hate spreading false news PSA, we have maintained our A for many years, our staff is amazing! Soco standards have always been met, please stop spreading false rumors about A successful black business!

This happens only days after Marc had to send a message after being called for his behavior towards Kenya Moore and the night of the Black Man’s Lab event.

'As a person of color, it is very important for me to show the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my participation in the Black Man's Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt to do something positive was compromised by my situation personal. Therefore, I sincerely apologize and take full responsibility. "

With luck, the restaurant can clear its reputation and Daly continues to do positive things like Black Man’s Lab.



