Revolutionary War Reconstructor arrested at Boxford School

%MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c811% %MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c812%

A Revolutionary War reenactor who was scheduled to talk to children at a Boxford school this week was arrested after police said he drove there under the influence of alcohol.

%MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c813% %MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c814%

The director of Spofford Pond School called authorities on Tuesday after 60-year-old Denis Cormier was asked to leave school when Dracut's man arrived half an hour late for his presentation and appeared to be intoxicated, the chief said. Boxford police officer James Riter to WHDH.

%MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c815% %MINIFYHTMLa844feb3e510a36dbc1dc5579b04e1c816%

According to a police report filed at the Haverhill District Court, a detective who responded with Riter to the elementary school asked Cormier if he had been drinking, to which Cormier replied: "No."

He later said he only had coffee to drink, the document says.

"It should be noted that he could smell a strong smell of alcoholic beverages from Denis," said Det. Brian Neeley wrote.

Neeley also found an empty bottle of vodka in Cormier's pocket, he wrote.

Cormier agreed to perform a portable breath test, which showed that he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .205 percent, more than double the legal limit of .08 percent, police said.

The Dracut man who presents a program as a war reenactor at a boxford school ends up behind bars after appearing at the drunk school # 7news pic.twitter.com/7hR7BeKQvz – Steve Cooper (@ scooperon7) March 5, 2020

Neeley wrote that he saw that Cormier's eyes were "glassy and bloodshot,quot;, and noted that Cormier had told the faculty of the school that he was driving to school that day.

He was accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and was prosecuted in the Haverhill District Court later Tuesday. A second breath test at the police station showed that Cormier had a blood alcohol content of .19 percent, according to Neeley's report.

Cormier never interacted with any students at the school, police told WHDH.

"This one is out of the ordinary," Riter told the news station about the incident. "Schools have this all the time and I am sure that when they hire someone like that, they never plan to do it." So just watch when everyone enters your building, watch them. You can pass."

No one answered when a journalist knocked on the door at the address on Cormier, reports WHDH.

On Tuesday in court, Cormier received a 28-day detoxification order, according to the clerk's office. Your case must be filed in court on April 8.