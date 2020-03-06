Reports: Dion Waiters signs with the Lakers until the end of the season | NBA News

The LA Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Lakers have signed Waiters for the rest of the season.

The waiters were changed to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the agreement that took Andre Iguodala to Miami before the exchange deadline before being resigned three days later.

The eighth year guard has played only three games for Miami this season, and has had injury problems the previous three years, playing in a total of 120 games, although he averaged double figures in scoring every year. He is also a former LeBron James teammate, which should help him quickly assimilate with his new team.

The waiters contract, a minimum prorated agreement, is until the end of the current season. No financial commitment is reported beyond this season at this stage.

The 28-year-old takes the place of the vacant list by the recently launched Troy Daniels.

