Report: Representative Colling Peterson will run for re-election – Up News Info

According to reports, Rep. Collin Peterson, the Democratic congressman whose vast district of Western Minnesota voted strongly for Trump, will seek another term.

Citing an anonymous source familiar with Peterson's plans, Politico reported Friday that Peterson will seek re-election this year, adding that an announcement could arrive before the weekend.

Peterson has represented the Seventh District of the Minnesota Congress since 1991. He is also the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Currently, he is one of the few Democrats in the country who has a seat in a rural and conservative area. In 2016, the 7th District voted for Trump by a margin of 30 points.

As such, vote differently than other Democrats in Congress. Last year, Peterson was one of two Democrats to vote "no,quot; on the president's accusation by the House.

Challenging Peterson, if he seeks re-election, he will be former Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Michelle Fischbach, who is backed by Trump.