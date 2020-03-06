Reece James Exclusive: How football building blocks helped Chelsea thrive | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa02fd877073e8649c5b08e1850cfde8311% %MINIFYHTMLa02fd877073e8649c5b08e1850cfde8312%







Behind the right side of the 20-year-old Chelsea Reece James are several invaluable soccer building blocks.

One is the familiarity with his childhood club, whom he impressed. Another is an invaluable period in Wigan, where he completed his football graduation and football "meant more."

But perhaps the most crucial thing is James's childhood of growing up in a family where football was played all day, every day, where age didn't matter and comfort on the ball was usual.

"All we did was play soccer, whenever we had the chance to play," says Reece. Sky Sports

"He had an older brother, Josh, who played, so he also admired him. He was playing with his teammates, two years older, and physically the gap is large. I quickly got used to it because I was playing with them so often.

"Dad and I would go through technical drills, and if you do that when you're young, you pick it up much faster when you're older."

Lauren, Reece's sister, is on the first women's team of Manchester United, while her father, Nigel, runs an academy for having been involved with clubs that do not belong to the League. Reece was also accelerated to train with his older brother Josh in the Fulham U-9, an impressive feat at the grassroots level, but even more notable in a Premier League academy.

James has made waves in his first season senior st Chelsea

In Nigel, with a soft and compound voice, it is very clear why Reece's base is so strong. A qualified coach, Nigel would make Reece do hand-eye coordination skills at an early age, before introducing repetitive exercises, somehow without bored the young man.

"It's something I do with many children," says Nigel Sky sports. "We play football almost every day, doing the same things, repetition, repetition, repetition, without the children realizing that it is repetition."

"Reece has always been very focused. We could go back to this when he was seven. He was a Sub-7 in Fulham, while also with Chelsea, but Reece trained with the U-9. He trained with them completely. Year, sessions from Tuesday to Thursday with the main group.

"Having that, along with what I gained from myself, really improved its development."

James has been in Chelsea since he was six, and after a one-year loan at Wigan, the fast and powerful right-back has won many fans at Stamford Bridge and beyond. With 25 appearances, including 11 Premier League starts, he was awarded a new contract until 2025 in January.

Reece James in the Premier League 19/20 Per game Club range (min 600 min) Open Game Crosses 5.47 First Successful Crosses 1.22 2nd Successful tackles 6.31 2nd Duels 14.15 2nd Dribble success rate 70% 3rd

Alongside Tammy Abraham (22), Mason Mount (21), Fikayo Tomori (22), Callum Hudson-Odoi (19) and Billy Gilmour (18), James is surrounded by familiar faces while Chelsea travels his young British routes under Frank Lampard . The transition to the first team's locker room was perfect.

James has made 25 appearances for Chelsea this season

Reece says: "Obviously it's great, growing up supporting the club and now playing for the club. When I knew I was going to stay at the beginning of the season, I didn't know how much I was going to play because I'm obviously in a world class club, and everyone They are at a very high level.

"Since I moved to the locker room, everyone welcomed me and took care of me. I also know some of the boys, because we played together in the academy, so when I saw some of them it was much better because they are familiar faces.

"There are four or five of us in the group now that we have arrived together, and I think that over time we will gradually improve together as a group. Obviously I know them all now, and I know the young people when I arrived. It helped a lot here."

It was in Wigan, who has just promoted the Championship with Paul Cook, where James entered his own last season. He came looking for experience on the right side, but the man in his position was a fan favorite and player of the year Nathan Byrne.

James won the Player of the Season and Player of the Season in Wigan last year

After Byrne was injured in the preseason, James entered and never looked back, he even became close friends with Byrne. He succeeded on the right side, and in the middle of the season he moved to the center of the field, winning Player of the year and Player of the year. A journalist raised the question of whether James was the best Wigan player.

"Obviously it was my first season in senior football, so when I got there I didn't know what to expect."

"It was different because everyone had so much more to play, it meant so much more to everyone, so they didn't want to lose. Most games last season we had trouble earning points, so it was a difficult season, but that helped me much ".

James showed his versatility in Wigan, but while he was in Chelsea, the right side is his position. In earlier times, James would already be on the brink of England's squad: Fabio Capello took a natural return in Glen Johnson to South Africa in 2010, while Martin Kelly was Johnson's only substudy in the 2012 Eurocup squad, but today , the competition is heavy.

However, the right side position is where James can show his strengths at both ends.

"I still feel that my position is the right side. I think that as time goes by, people are taking more risks on the full side, the position is much freer and you can attack more and defend more. As a defender, first the job is to defend, but obviously I love to move on. "

"I was playing with my brother's companions, two years older, and physically the gap is large. I quickly got used to it."

What is most evident is James's comfort in the ball, something he believes is Lampard's management-style credit.

"There is freedom here, obviously we are the ones who play on the field, so you do what you feel right at that moment. If you are more comfortable with the ball, you will have more time on the ball."

"We are all young, so we are going to make mistakes in the games, so when you make a mistake, try to analyze it and see where you can improve next time."

There is hype around James today. It remains to be seen how he deals with it while improving, but the odds are on his side.

"It's very easy, really easy!" says his father Nigel. "He is very calm, never gives you a problem and was always respectful. He was someone who, if he went to someone's house, loved it."

"Having that and having the ability to go with him, without being flash, where everyone wanted him to be on his team. No one seemed jealous, for the character and the person he was, so he played everything in his favor throughout his youth career, and probably will throughout his career from now on.

James is surrounded by familiar faces like Chelsea under Frank Lampard

Reece has already had to overcome difficulties, gain weight in his teens and find difficulties to complete the matches. In his rare spare time, the young man worked, developed strength and is now rewarded with a physique and a frame beyond his years.

"Reece did an extra job on a Sunday, his only day off, we would go to a career coach in Bromley and Sutton. It was a fight, but it was something we had to do. Reece had to see himself and decided he had to do many sacrifices and changes with your diet and lifestyle.

"You can only put these things in front of them, and it is up to the individual to take full advantage and work on these things for themselves."

The question mark about James's future in the game is small, rare for a player his age, and that testifies to his thoughtful education. At Chelsea & # 39; s Lampard, you have the perfect platform.