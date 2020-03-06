Redwood City man convicted of stalking arrested for violating probation hours after his release – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A Redwood City man who was convicted in Contra Costa County Superior Court for harassment and vandalism was arrested hours after his release from jail for violating a domestic violence restraining order in a case Separated from San Francisco, Contra Costa County The District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, Scott Alonso, said Aboozar Hajipour was convicted on February 24 of harassment and vandalism for breaking all the windows of a victim's house with a tire on January 10.

Hajipour falsely blamed the victim for his situation with his partner, Alonso said.

He was sentenced on February 25 by Superior Court Judge Julia Campins to 94 days in jail, and on that day he was paroled for credit for the time served and for good behavior during the time served.

Hours later, Hajipour allegedly violated the domestic violence restraining order in San Francisco. The person protected by the order testified against Hajipour in his trial in Contra Costa County, Alonso said.

Later, Hajipour was arrested by the San Francisco police and faces charges in the San Francisco Superior Court for violating the order.

He now also faces an offer from the Contra County District Attorney's Office to revoke his probation for the conviction of harassment and vandalism. Alonso said prosecutors filed a revocation request on February 26 and Campins subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

Deputy district attorney Natasha Mehta said she expected Hajipour to be transferred to Contra Costa County for an initial appearance in the case of parole revocation within a few days.

