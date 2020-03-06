Home Entertainment Rapper Pop Smoke laid to rest

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Pop Smoke was finally buried two weeks after he was killed in the house he rented in Hollywood Hills.

According to Billboard, fans gathered Thursday in Brooklyn, New York, hometown of the star to pay tribute while the funeral procession moved through the city.

Two horses pulled a white carriage, with the coffin seen through white curtain windows while Pop's friend, 50 Cent, followed him in his Lamborghini.

