Rapper Pop Smoke laid to rest

Rapper Pop Smoke was finally buried two weeks after he was killed in the house he rented in Hollywood Hills.

According to Billboard, fans gathered Thursday in Brooklyn, New York, hometown of the star to pay tribute while the funeral procession moved through the city.

Two horses pulled a white carriage, with the coffin seen through white curtain windows while Pop's friend, 50 Cent, followed him in his Lamborghini.

Last week, his family issued a statement about the rapper's death.

"Bashar's family & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend ". statement begins.

"Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and raised in Brooklyn and his rise to fame developed from the place he proudly represented. In the past year, his extraordinary talent was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke," he continued. release. .

Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.