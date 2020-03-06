Ranveer Singh flaunts another super cool aspect of the airport



Ranveer Singh has become synonymous with pure energy and powerful performances in Bollywood. The superstar has given several successes in her career and has consolidated her position as a versatile actor. You will soon see him playing Kapil Dev in the & # 39; 83 of Kabir Khan this year. The film is based on the historic victory of the Indian cricket team at the World Cup in 1983. Today, the shutters shot Ranveer at the airport flaunting another striking aspect. His style has always attracted attention and his last look was no different.



They put on a pair of violet tights and a bright yellow t-shirt, which he combined with a black, violet and sky blue jacket. The star wore a pair of elegant sunglasses to complete her look. Scroll through your latest images below.