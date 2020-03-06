Rangers test the Globe Life Field retractable roof – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Thursday was the kind of sunny and mild day that the Texas Rangers could open the roof of the Globe Life Field during the baseball season.

The teams tested that retractable roof on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 11 flew over the new stadium showing the baseball diamond and the newly installed artificial grass through the open roof.

The Rangers say their new stadium is 98% complete.

The first public event is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, a concert with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23.

The opening game of the regular season is scheduled for March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The stadium has 40,300 seats.

