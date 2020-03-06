R. Kelly's sexual abuse is delayed after federals confiscate more than 100 electronic devices

The next Chicago Kelly sexual abuse trial was suspended by the feds after they confiscated more than 100 electronic devices belonging to Kelly, and could result in the star facing even more charges.

The trial was initially scheduled for April 27, but prosecutors said they needed time to search for iPads, cell phones and hard drives seized through the order, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to reports, the raid took place at a storage facility near the O & # 39; Hare International Airport, which the star used to store its tourist equipment.

His lawyer Steve Greenberg said he was familiar with the installation.

"It's where he keeps his tourist bus, stage equipment and all kinds of computers," Greenberg said. "These are things like the iPad that uses the type of sound … they won't find anything."

Kelly faces a lot of charges in Chicago, New York, Minnesota and there are reports that other states can do the same. He denies all charges against him.