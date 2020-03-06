Home Entertainment R. Kelly's sexual abuse is delayed after federals confiscate more than 100...

R. Kelly's sexual abuse is delayed after federals confiscate more than 100 electronic devices

Bradley Lamb
The next Chicago Kelly sexual abuse trial was suspended by the feds after they confiscated more than 100 electronic devices belonging to Kelly, and could result in the star facing even more charges.

The trial was initially scheduled for April 27, but prosecutors said they needed time to search for iPads, cell phones and hard drives seized through the order, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to reports, the raid took place at a storage facility near the O & # 39; Hare International Airport, which the star used to store its tourist equipment.

