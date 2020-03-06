R. Kelly may be prepared for new charges involving a new victim: police also confiscated more than 100 devices

R. Kelly's legal problems only continue to get worse, as more information is revealed. Page Six states that R. Kelly recently pleaded guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes more charges of sexual abuse and child pornography.

In addition, prosecutors have indicated that another victim will come out with his story. The 53-year-old singer and songwriter appeared in court dressed in his orange prison attire, while his lawyer filed the statement on his behalf.

Reportedly, another case involving a new woman will come to fruition, and the authorities claim that the agents have acquired around 100 electronic devices and hard drives related to the case of the new victim.

Steve Greenberg told reporters before reading Chicago charges that they removed items from a Chicago storage facility where the artist had a lot of his equipment. Greenberg said he and Kelly hope they won't find anything incriminating.

The followers of the R. Kelly case know that new charges and accusations have been continually filed, one of the reasons why US District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber postponed Kelly's trial date of 13 from April to October 13.

The new accusation, which includes 13 charges, was revealed last month and was the same as the first, except for some minor amendments, including the reference to the new accuser as "Minor 6,quot;.

The charges against Kelly involve child pornography, coercion or temptation of a woman and the sexual exploitation of children. As previously reported, Kelly faces several dozen state and federal positions in several different jurisdictions, including New York, Minnesota and Illinois.

Other co-defendants in the case of sexual abuse, including Milton Brown and Derrel McDavid, also pleaded not guilty of paying large sums of money to avoid criminal charges. Beau Brindley, McDavid's lawyer, told the court on Thursday that his client wishes to proceed with a trial in April without Mr. Kelly.

In addition, McDavid described his client's life as "on hold,quot; and added that his client wants to move forward with the test as quickly as possible.



