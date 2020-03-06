Quigg vs Carroll: Scott Quigg pushes Jono Carroll in the face in heavy weighing | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLb05b4640f83c391399d27238c5eee2aa11% %MINIFYHTMLb05b4640f83c391399d27238c5eee2aa12%







Scott Quigg pushed Jono Carroll to the face while standing on the scale in a weighing that threatened to spill.

Security had to keep Carroll from responding on Friday, but both boxers maintained eye contact and continued to shout at each other before resolving their differences within the ring in Manchester on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Carroll was provoking his rival before Quigg joined him on stage. When Quigg stood on the scale and flexed, Carroll's teasing felt his opponent's biceps.

Quigg lashed out with a shove in the face and some angry words, illuminating the touch paper before a feathery super feathery fight that will destroy the world title ambitions of the loser.

The Irishman Carroll continued to liquidate the Manchester crowd, the hometown of Quigg, before a clash where they wisely kept separate.

More continues …