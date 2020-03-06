Quibi offers 90 days of free TV broadcast, this is what you can watch: BGR

Quibi is a new "Quick Bites,quot; TV broadcast service that will be released on April 6 and will focus on short storytelling.

A free 90-day trial is available to anyone who preorders Quibi.com before the launch of the service.

Quibi will be released with a lot of content aimed at mobile users, including full movies called Lighthouse productions.

What is quibi? It is a new transmission service, of course. You are probably having difficulty keeping up with all the separate streaming services to which you have subscribed. Netflix and HBO have many good shows to watch, and Disney + is very cheap. Apple TV + is free for one year and you already have Prime Video with your Amazon Prime subscription. Add a service that gives you live television and sports, and you should have a lot of entertainment at home, and all that can be useful in case you have been told not to leave the house for two weeks due to the coronavirus. You would think there is no place for more streaming services, but tell Peacock or HBO Max, and yes, Quibi. Only the last one is not the usual video streaming service. It has a completely unique view of the matter, one that could meet your needs while on the move.

Quibi, short for Quick Bites, is intended to offer video streaming entertainment in a short format specifically for mobile devices. Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman have partnered for this effort, and the service will launch on April 6 on iPhone and Android.

Image source: Quibi

The main difference between Quibi and everything else is that Quibi content will be much shorter, whether movies or TV series. And Quibi plans to launch 8,500 fast bites, okay, episodes, only in the first year. There are 175 shows with some of your favorite stars. Everything is divided into chapters between seven and 10 minutes, and you can watch the programs in portrait and landscape mode. Quibi sounds perfect for traveling.

The service is also quite affordable, at only $ 4.99 per month, as long as you don't mind the ads. Experience without advertising costs $ 7.99. But before deciding which subscription to get, if it is worth getting on board, you should know that Quibi is willing to offer you a free 90-day trial period that is more generous than most of its competitors. Well, Apple outperformed everyone in that, since Apple TV's first year will be free for anyone who buys new Apple hardware.

However, there is a trick to get the deal: you should go to Quibi and reserve it before it is released.

Image source: Quibi

These are some of Quibi's originals that will be available once the service is released, including Lighthouse productions (part-split films) and other series:

Lighthouse

Turned around – Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria and Andy García

Most dangerous game – Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz

To survive – Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

When the streetlights go outnorth – Sophie Thatcher, Chosen Jacobs, Mark Duplass and Queen Latifa.

Daily Essentials

Fashion is a drag

Last night late

Sexology with Shan Boodram

The Nod with Brittany and Eric

Unscripted

&Music

Chrissy's court

Dismantled

Elba vs Block

Fierce queens

Gayme show

Gone mentally with Lior

Murder House Flip

Night dresses

Nikki Fre $ h

prodigy

Punk

Run this city

Indicated

Pasta shape

Scroll Skrrt

The sauce

You don't have these

News and sports

BBC World News

CBS 60 in 6

CTV morning and night shows

ESPN sports

NBC Morning and Evening News Shows

Telemundo

The meteorological network

TSN sports

Image source: Quibi