Quibi offers 90 days of free TV broadcast, this is what you can watch: BGR

- Quibi is a new "Quick Bites,quot; TV broadcast service that will be released on April 6 and will focus on short storytelling.
- A free 90-day trial is available to anyone who preorders Quibi.com before the launch of the service.
- Quibi will be released with a lot of content aimed at mobile users, including full movies called Lighthouse productions.
What is quibi? It is a new transmission service, of course. You are probably having difficulty keeping up with all the separate streaming services to which you have subscribed. Netflix and HBO have many good shows to watch, and Disney + is very cheap. Apple TV + is free for one year and you already have Prime Video with your Amazon Prime subscription. Add a service that gives you live television and sports, and you should have a lot of entertainment at home, and all that can be useful in case you have been told not to leave the house for two weeks due to the coronavirus. You would think there is no place for more streaming services, but tell Peacock or HBO Max, and yes, Quibi. Only the last one is not the usual video streaming service. It has a completely unique view of the matter, one that could meet your needs while on the move.
Quibi, short for Quick Bites, is intended to offer video streaming entertainment in a short format specifically for mobile devices. Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman have partnered for this effort, and the service will launch on April 6 on iPhone and Android.
The main difference between Quibi and everything else is that Quibi content will be much shorter, whether movies or TV series. And Quibi plans to launch 8,500 fast bites, okay, episodes, only in the first year. There are 175 shows with some of your favorite stars. Everything is divided into chapters between seven and 10 minutes, and you can watch the programs in portrait and landscape mode. Quibi sounds perfect for traveling.
The service is also quite affordable, at only $ 4.99 per month, as long as you don't mind the ads. Experience without advertising costs $ 7.99. But before deciding which subscription to get, if it is worth getting on board, you should know that Quibi is willing to offer you a free 90-day trial period that is more generous than most of its competitors. Well, Apple outperformed everyone in that, since Apple TV's first year will be free for anyone who buys new Apple hardware.
However, there is a trick to get the deal: you should go to Quibi and reserve it before it is released.
These are some of Quibi's originals that will be available once the service is released, including Lighthouse productions (part-split films) and other series:
Lighthouse
Turned around – Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria and Andy García
Most dangerous game – Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz
To survive – Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins
When the streetlights go outnorth – Sophie Thatcher, Chosen Jacobs, Mark Duplass and Queen Latifa.
Daily Essentials
Fashion is a drag
Last night late
Sexology with Shan Boodram
The Nod with Brittany and Eric
Unscripted
&Music
Chrissy's court
Dismantled
Elba vs Block
Fierce queens
Gayme show
Gone mentally with Lior
Murder House Flip
Night dresses
Nikki Fre $ h
prodigy
Punk
Run this city
Indicated
Pasta shape
Scroll Skrrt
The sauce
You don't have these
News and sports
BBC World News
CBS 60 in 6
CTV morning and night shows
ESPN sports
NBC Morning and Evening News Shows
Telemundo
The meteorological network
TSN sports