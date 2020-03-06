Pure Oasis: what to know before visiting Boston's first pot shop

Boston's first recreational marijuana dispensary will open on Monday, and Mayor Marty Walsh expects things to be "crazy."

"There will be lines and there will be cars and there will be traffic and there will be chaos and there will be confusion," Walsh said during a press conference on Friday at Pure Oasis, the Dorchester pot shop that became the first in the city this week to get the approval to start selling cannabis products for adults.

%MINIFYHTML1f6a66525e4b8c01da3483551f6bdf9b11% %MINIFYHTML1f6a66525e4b8c01da3483551f6bdf9b12%

The main milestone occurs more than 15 months after sales of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts began, and almost 40 months after the state voted to legalize the drug. And although Pure Oasis leaders are certainly nervous about Monday's long-awaited opening, they are working with city officials and customers to limit the madness.

"We will do our best to be good neighbors and good business owners and excellent community partners, "said Kobie Evans, owner of Pure Oasis with her business partner Kevin Hart, on Friday.

This is what curious customers and visitors should know before making a visit:

When will they be open?

Pure Oasis plans to open at 11 a.m. Monday and will have a regular business hours of 11 a.m. at 7 p.m., seven days a week (with the exception of all holidays in Suffolk County and the state of Massachusetts).

Where exactly is the store?

There are plans to open stores that are located in downtown Boston. But this is not.

Pure Oasis is located at 430 Blue Hill Ave. at the corner of Stanwood Street, about four miles south of downtown Boston in the Dorchester Grove Hall neighborhood. The shop is also about 800 meters from Franklin Park.

How do I get there?

Pure Oasis strongly recommends that customers take public transportation, which can be done in different ways.

While the store is not located near any MBTA subway station, several bus routes converge in the area; lines 45, 14, 19, 23 and 28 have stops within a few blocks. Metro passengers can take the orange line to Ruggles and then, depending on the weather, take bus lines 45, 19, 23 or 28 to the neighborhood. Red Line passengers can get off at Fields Corner station (at the Ashmont branch) and take bus 19 from there to the store.

Pure Oasis is also just a half-mile walk from the Four Corners / Geneva commuter train station on the Fairmount line. There is also a BlueBikes station outside the Grove Hall Library, which is a five-minute walk from the dispensary.

The exterior of 430 Blue Hill Ave. Photo last July. —Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Walsh said Friday that the city has also cleared four parking spaces in front of the store to serve as a shared pick-up and drop-off area for those who prefer to take an Uber or Lyft.

If there is no other option than driving, the store is surrounded by free street parking (although there may be at least initial restrictions on Stanwood Street). Pure Oasis, however, is asking those who drive to the store to use the Georgia Street municipal parking lot behind the Flame restaurant, one block south on Blue Hill Avenue.

How will it be in the store?

Pure Oasis has said they expect crowds of up to 1,000 people per day.

That does not match the 2,500 daily customers that have invaded the NETA store in Brookline, which has been the closest place for Boston residents to buy recreational marijuana during the past year. But it is still expected to initially result, as Walsh put it, "lines and chaos."

"What we are going to do is the best possible job to make sure we limit that, "said the mayor, asking customers to be respectful of the neighborhood, its residents and the business.

Pure Oasis is renting an adjoining space that can accommodate up to 100 people as an ad hoc waiting room to minimize the extent to which the lines will hinder sidewalk traffic. They also plan to offer orders online, although it will not be available immediately.

Evans said Friday that the vast majority of concerns they have presented from the neighborhood relate to parking, crowds and "fear of the unknown."

"We still have to meet many people who have an abject opposition to what we are doing," he said.

Evans said public consumption of marijuana remains illegal. Customers also have to show a valid ID, such as a driver's license or passport, that shows they are at least 21 years old to enter the store.

Walsh said they will monitor the effect of the store in the neighborhood "hour by hour,quot; to see if they need to adjust traffic or crowd plans.

"We have no idea what will happen on Monday," he said. "We are going to take it step by step, and we are not going to panic and we are not going to overreact, and we are going to work together collectively to make sure of any concerns people have, that we will address it.

What can I buy

The Pure Oasis menu currently lists eight different varieties of indica, sativa and hybrid marijuana flower, all of which are priced at approximately $ 60 for an eighth of an ounce (plus a 20 percent tax). Pre-laminated joints cost up to $ 20 per pop. And concentrates cost up to $ 80 per gram.

The store also has a variety of chocolates and jelly beans with cannabis infusion, as well as pens and other accessories.

While state law limits individual transactions to 1 ounce of flower or the equivalent of 5 grams of concentrate, Pure Oasis, like most high-traffic dispensaries in the state, will at least initially have additional limits on individual purchases. According to a spokesperson, customers will be limited to up to an eighth of an ounce of flower, three pre-rolls and three vape pens, per purchase. However, there will be no additional limits on edibles and concentrates.

According to the store's website, they accept cash, debit and credit cards.

What took so long?

Yes, it has been a little wait since the 2016 vote for the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open within the city of Boston, although Walsh would challenge that premise.

"I don't think it took a long time," he said Friday. "This industry is completely new."

And the city has had other considerations besides the speed with which they could open stores. In addition to being Boston's first adult clinic, Pure Oasis also has the distinction of being the first store in Massachusetts to come through the state's economic empowerment program that seeks to boost communities of color, which were disproportionately harmed by the war. Against drugs

Walsh said Massachusetts was the first state in the country to include a focus on ensuring equity and diversity in the industry in its marijuana legalization law.

"There was not much repetitive language in the whole country that we could see to see what they were doing," he said. "I'd rather be constant and constant and have a very good result, than hurry up and start approving facilities throughout the city of Boston."

Walsh pointed out that Boston was the "first city in America to formally prioritize diverse applicants. "Following criticism about the pace and transparency of the city's previous licensing process, the mayor signed an ordinance in November that also established a Cannabis Board to vote on The applications The city has signed agreements of the host community with a dozen other planned marijuana establishments, and authorities expect at least three more to open in the near future.

As a resident of Dorchester, Walsh said it was not "secret,quot; that he opposed the measure of the 2016 legalization ballot, but praised how "professional,quot; the industry's implementation has been.

While frustrations have persisted over the pace of implementation and the extent to which the commitment to equity has been fulfilled so far, state officials have defended their deliberate approach. The president of the Cannabis Control Commission, Steve Hoffman, said Friday that he remains "optimistic,quot; about the creation of a diverse legal marijuana industry; The opening of Pure Oasis on Monday is a step in that direction.

"We're not close to where we need to be," said Hoffman. "But it is progress. "