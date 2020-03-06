PSG match against Strasbourg postponed due to coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTML721f7e68aa0a7125e54008fe59a5391711% %MINIFYHTML721f7e68aa0a7125e54008fe59a5391712%

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg has been postponed for fear of the coronavirus.

The French champions had planned to travel to Alsace to face Thierry Laurey's team on Saturday night, but the spread of the virus has forced the authorities to suspend the match.

There have been at least 49 confirmed cases of the disease in the area until Friday, and as a result several public celebrations in Alsace were canceled.

Ligue 1 confirmed Friday night that the game will not continue as planned and will move to a later date.

"Following an order from Bas-Rhin prefecture on the spread of the coronavirus, the RC Strasbourg Alsace-Paris Saint-Germain party is postponed to a later date," the statement said.

The decision came three days after the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, said that Ligue 1 matches would not be affected by measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Maracineanu announced in a press conference on Tuesday that the league games would take place because most of the spectators would travel from local areas where COVID-19 outbreaks have not been confirmed.

However, it did indicate that the second leg of the last 16 seconds of the PSG Champions League against Borussia Dortmund next Wednesday could be played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people and has killed at least 3,400 worldwide since the outbreak began in China last December.

The spread of the virus has wreaked havoc on football, with several postponed matches around the world.

In Italy, several games were postponed last week and the government has declared that the matches will be played behind closed doors until April 3, while the leagues in Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have ruled that fans will not be able to attend the games

Meanwhile, in England, the Premier League has decided to stop premature handshakes until further notice.

The spread of the disease has raised concerns around Euro 2020, although UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is confident that the tournament will take place.

"We're dealing with that and we're sure we can do it," Ceferin said this week.

"You don't know how many big concerns we have: we have security concerns, political instability and one is also the virus. Let's try to be optimistic, not think about dark scenarios, there is time for that later."