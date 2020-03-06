Protests in Guinea: one dead in anti-government demonstration | Guinea News

One person died during the protests in Guinea after clashes between crowds and security forces.

Guinea has been hit by a series of protests since October and the latest demonstrations refer to a constitutional referendum that would have led President Alpha Conde to remain for a third term, if approved.

%MINIFYHTML7ea2baa1a6aaeb7ea48dea240df168c311% %MINIFYHTML7ea2baa1a6aaeb7ea48dea240df168c312%

Count postponed the referendum and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from the capital of Nigeria, Abuja.