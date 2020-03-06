Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are criticized for not bringing baby Archie to the UK for final royal engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the United Kingdom for their final series of royal engagements before resigning as members of the royal family. However, they left their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison in Canada, and a former royal adviser says it was a "inconsiderate,quot; decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Dickie Arbiter, Queen Isabel's press spokesman between 1988 and 2000, said Nine news from Australia that "there is no excuse,quot; for Harry and Meghan "not to bring,quot; the real child with them on their trip.

"It would be a shame if you don't bring it because you haven't seen your great-grandparents, the queen and Prince Felipe, or your grandfather (Prince Charles), since last year, and I think it would be a shame that I don't have the opportunity to see it, ”said Arbiter.

He went on to say that he thinks the Sussex should have brought Archie because he has to meet his family. Now that Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada and the United States for some time, Arbiter explained that the royal family will not have the opportunity to see Archie.

When one of the Nine News Australia presenters said that leaving Archie Harrison at home would be "spiteful," Arbiter agreed and added that he was also "inconsiderate."

Arbiter said Queen Elizabeth will turn 94 next month and Prince Philip will turn 99 in June, and they won't be with us much longer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their final series of royal engagements with an appearance at the Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House on Thursday night. A photo of the couple outside the event walking under an umbrella in the rain has gone viral, as the couple seemed incredibly happy, radiant and in love.

His final appearance with the royal family will take place on Monday, March 9, in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. This will probably be the last time fans will see Harry and Meghan with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially renounce their duties as royalty members on March 31.



